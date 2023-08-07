TikTokers Are Becoming Philanthropists

Creators are lending their online influence to social causes. Alix Earle, a creator with 5.6 million followers on TikTok, is one of the most recent. This June she started a scholarship at the University of Miami for juniors and seniors pursuing a business degree at the University of Miami’s Herbert Business School. The 22-year-old, who recently graduated from the university with that degree, told the Miami Herald she wanted to do more than just be an online presence—she wanted to make an impact.

The social media star joins other creators who have started scholarships or social justice initiatives. John Green, a prominent YouTube educator and author with over 328,000 subscribers on his solo YouTube account, since 2018 has been calling on pharmaceutical companies to make tuberculosis treatment more widely available globally.