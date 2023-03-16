Five Years in Five Days: How I Panicked, Pivoted and Ultimately Survived as My Bank Melted DownSee the List

Photo via AP
Creator Economy
asia policy

TikTokers Have Been Through Ban Threats Before

Photo: Photo via AP

The threat of a TikTok ban is once again a real possibility, after U.S. officials said the ByteDance-owned app needed to rid itself of its Chinese ownership. Creators, having been through this rigmarole three years ago, are more prepared this time.

In August 2020—when a U.S. ban felt imminent under former President Donald Trump—many of them encouraged their fans to follow them on other platforms including YouTube and Instagram. Even though that ban never happened, it was a wake-up call for TikTokers not to rely solely on one social media app.

Dealmaker venture capital
Venture Capitalists Made a Big Mess of SVB
By Kate Clark · March 16, 2023 3:30 PM PDT
Photo by Shutterstock
Venture capitalists just gave a master class in how not to handle a crisis. My sympathy goes out to the founders. They’ve been bombarded with conflicting advice for days, from all-caps emails written by panicked “seasoned” venture investors urging them to pull their funds out of Silicon Valley Bank, to emergency Zoom calls asking them to stand by and support the collapsed institution....
Microsoft Announces OpenAI-Powered “Copilot” in Office 365 Software
By Aaron Holmes · March 16, 2023
Virgin Orbit Pauses Operations Amid Cash Crunch
By Becky Peterson · March 16, 2023
YouTube TV Hikes Prices, Cites Rising Content Costs
By Sahil Patel · March 16, 2023
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Michael Roddan
When Silicon Valley Bank was crumbling last week, eyes turned to the biggest lender in the country—the bank that had stepped in to save failing competitors during the financial crisis in 2008, whose CEO has been called “America’s banker” and whose views and decisions influence the corporate world.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday March 10. Photo by Bloomberg
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
By Amir Efrati
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo: Bloomberg.
Deals startups venture capital
Y Combinator to End Late-Stage Startup Fund, Lays Off Staff
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator won’t raise another continuity fund, which backs mature private tech companies, two people familiar with the matter said.