TikTokers Have Been Through Ban Threats Before

The threat of a TikTok ban is once again a real possibility, after U.S. officials said the ByteDance-owned app needed to rid itself of its Chinese ownership. Creators, having been through this rigmarole three years ago, are more prepared this time.

In August 2020—when a U.S. ban felt imminent under former President Donald Trump—many of them encouraged their fans to follow them on other platforms including YouTube and Instagram. Even though that ban never happened, it was a wake-up call for TikTokers not to rely solely on one social media app.