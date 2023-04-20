Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% LossRead More

Amanda Diaz, Samir Chaudry and Jon Youshaei at a Creator Economy Summit panel. Photo by Erin Beach.
Creator Economy
entertainment

TikTok’s 150 Million Potential Shoppers

Photo: Amanda Diaz, Samir Chaudry and Jon Youshaei at a Creator Economy Summit panel. Photo by Erin Beach.

The Information’s Creator Economy Summit was hopping Thursday, with more than 400 attendees in Los Angeles in attendance. Among the topics: TikTok, live shopping, the future of creator economy startups and generative AI. We’ll go more into some of the sessions’ in next week’s newsletters, but here are some of the early highlights:

• TikTok is open to working with big retail partners including Walmart to make the app a shopping destination, Sandie Hawkins, TikTok’s general manager of U.S. e-commerce, told Kaya.

The Briefing google media/telecom
What BuzzFeed CEO’s Mea Culpa Means
By Martin Peers · April 20, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Getty.
Those CEO apologies we’ve become used to seeing whenever a company announces layoffs are getting even more elaborate. BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti, for instance, had quite a doozy of a mea culpa today as he announced the shuttering of BuzzFeed News and another round of layoffs at the digital media firm. After counting off all the challenges the company has faced—a pandemic, a tough...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Employees He Could Not Rule Out Future Layoffs
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · April 20, 2023
Blackstone Profit Drops, but Assets Approach $1 Trillion Goal
By Rachel Graf · April 20, 2023
Alphabet Merges Its Two AI Groups, DeepMind and Google Brain
By Amir Efrati · April 20, 2023
Rippling CEO Parker Conrad at his home in San Francisco on April 10, 2023. Photo by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups enterprise
Parker Conrad Takes the Pain
By Abram Brown
Parker Conrad was touring me around a personal sliver of heaven when I asked him to relive his personal hell.
Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups enterprise
Palo Alto Networks Woos Customers With Years of Free Software as Cloud Security Sales Slow
By Aaron Holmes
The slowdown in enterprise software spending is forcing some software firms to go to extraordinary lengths to win business.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Art by Clark Miller
Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends.
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by AP.
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI Wraps Up Tender as AI Talent War Heats Up
By Jon Victor and Erin Woo
OpenAI has told employees it has finalized a tender offer that allowed some staff to cash out their holdings, one person with direct knowledge of the situation said.