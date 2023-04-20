TikTok’s 150 Million Potential Shoppers

The Information’s Creator Economy Summit was hopping Thursday, with more than 400 attendees in Los Angeles in attendance. Among the topics: TikTok, live shopping, the future of creator economy startups and generative AI. We’ll go more into some of the sessions’ in next week’s newsletters, but here are some of the early highlights:

• TikTok is open to working with big retail partners including Walmart to make the app a shopping destination, Sandie Hawkins, TikTok’s general manager of U.S. e-commerce, told Kaya.