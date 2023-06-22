TikTok’s COO Pappas to Quit

TikTok's Chief Operating Officer V. Pappas has quit, Pappas told staff on Thursday, according to an email viewed by The Information. At the same time, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew announced the elevation of chief of staff Adam Presser to be head of operations, while also revealing that former Disney executive Zenia Mucha will join in a new role of TikTok's Chief Brand and Communications Officer, the company told staff.

The shakeup comes amid intense uncertainty about the future of TikTok, a unit of China’s ByteDance. Longstanding concerns about the app’s Chinese ownership, and the security of U.S user data, prompted the Biden administration to threaten a ban of the app if ByteDance didn’t sell it. Earlier this month, U.S. federal agencies cut ad spending on TikTok as the government restricts federal employees’ and contractors’ use of the app, a unit of China’s ByteDance, The Information reported.