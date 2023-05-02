TikTok’s Head of U.S. Trust & Safety to Leave

It’s hasn’t been an easy few years to be the head of TikTok’s U.S trust and safety team, as the popular app deals with everything from reports its algorithm promoted eating disorders and suicide content to misinformation.

Now it’s in search of a new leader. Eric Han, who was responsible for overseeing efforts to police harmful content on TikTok in the U.S., is leaving the company next week, according to a source with direct knowledge. Andy Bonillo, interim general manager of TikTok’s U.S. Data Security unit—a subsidiary designed to allay national security concerns by housing data related to the app’s U.S. users—will step into Han’s trust and safety role for now, the person said.