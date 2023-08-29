TikTok’s ‘Jessie’ Voice Heads to Calm

Canadian radio show host Kat Callaghan has become known to tens of millions of TikTok users as Jessie, one of the voices that narrate captions users write into the short-form video app. Now, after becoming something of a TikTok celebrity after revealing her identity in October, she’s bringing the Jessie voice to meditation app Calm.

Callaghan, age 37, started a voiceover company in 2021 and began attracting telephone services and e-learning businesses as clients. She auditioned for the TikTok role after a friend suggested she apply. In late 2021, she became a contractor for TikTok supplying the voice of Jessie, which users can access on the app when they type in text. When Callaghan came out publicly as the person behind the voice, people flooded her direct messages with compliments, she said.