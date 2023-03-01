Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising HurdlesRead Now

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok. Photo by Bloomberg
TikTok’s U.S. Survival Plan Faces Potential Hurdle: Apple’s App Store Rules

Photo: Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok. Photo by Bloomberg

TikTok faces a new potential hurdle to overcoming national security concerns in the U.S.: Apple and Google.

TikTok, the popular video app owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, has begun talks with Apple and Google to ensure its proposed data security plan doesn’t get derailed by their app store rules, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Under the plan—which TikTok has proposed to the U.S. government to resolve worries about the security of U.S. user data—every update to TikTok’s software will be vetted and delivered to the app stores by Oracle, which will host TikTok’s U.S. user data on its servers.

