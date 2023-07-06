Top OpenSea Policy Executive Exits

OpenSea, the non-fungible token marketplace that rocketed to a $13.3 billion valuation at the peak of the crypto boom, is looking for a new senior policy and government affairs executive after Loni Mahanta, the policy executive it hired from Zillow, quietly left the company after just over a year.

In her first interview since her exit in late April, Mahanta declined to speak on the specifics of her departure, but alluded to the challenges of leading policy work for a top NFT company in a murky regulatory landscape. ​​“The industry still has a lot of work to do on explaining the basic understanding of blockchain technology,” Mahanta said.