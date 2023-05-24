Mike Minton, Twitch's chief monetization officer. Photo: Twitch
Creator Economy
startups

Twitch Weighs Live Shopping and Even a Chatbot for Creators

Photo: Mike Minton, Twitch's chief monetization officer. Photo: Twitch

Given that Amazon owns Twitch, you’d think that the live streaming service would have made commerce a key part of its product. That hasn’t been the case, though it’s tested features like affiliate links and even live shopping games. But Mike Minton, Twitch’s chief monetization officer, said it still has hopes for commerce—and live shopping may be a better fit. 

“We’re trying to balance and figure out what’s the right way to bring a shopping-forward experience into Twitch without the tradeoff of audience loss for these streamers,” said Minton in an interview this week. “The last thing you want to do is drive [a streamer’s] community off somewhere else on the internet for them to continue the shopping experience.”

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Shareholder Advisory Firms Call for Alphabet Chair’s Ouster
By Jon Victor · May 24, 2023 3:13 PM PDT
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
Two influential shareholder advisory firms have taken an aggressive stance against Alphabet’s board of directors ahead of the company’s June 2 annual meeting, telling clients they should vote in favor of a majority of proposals submitted by shareholders to improve the company’s corporate governance—proposals the board hopes to squash. The advisory firms, Institutional...
Latest Briefs
 
Nvidia Shares Jump 25% as Generative AI Adoption Surges
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 24, 2023
Snowflake Shares Drop 11% as Revenue Growth Slows
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 24, 2023
Meta Announces Layoffs on Business Teams
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · May 24, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
What'll you have? Expensify CEO and founder David Barrett has high hopes for his workspace-cafe-lounge concept in San Francisco. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 culture
A Lounge, an Office and a Strike Against Silicon Valley’s ‘Factory Mentality’
By Jon Steinberg
On May 9, Expensify issued a quarterly earnings report that even its likable longtime CEO couldn’t soften.
From left, Major League Pickleball owners Dude Perfect, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Gary Vaynerchuk, Mark Cuban, Naomi Osaka, Kate Upton, David Dobrik, LeBron James and Tom Brady. Photo-composite by Clark Miller. Gary Vaynerchuk by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg, Kate Upton by Humberto Vidal, Lebron James by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images.
The Big Read culture
The Hot New Trophy Asset: A Pro Pickleball Team
By Abram Brown
It was power lunch hour in midtown Manhattan and Central Park’s new pickleball courts had filled up with the type of sporty executives who once preferred to talk business over 18 holes of golf.
Art by Mike Sullivan
startups asia
Venture Capitalists Face Pressure to Divest From China
By Kate Clark
Silicon Valley venture capitalists are coming to terms with a new reality: Their once-prized China investments may be victims of a simmering cold war.
Art via Shutterstock
Dealmaker venture capital
An Accelerator Implodes, Leaving Founders in Shock
By Kate Clark
If you ask a startup founder what they look for in an accelerator program, they’d probably hope for access to startup veterans and connections to prominent venture capitalists.
Graphic by Shane Burke. Photos via Shutterstock/Wikimedia.
facebook
How Meta’s Acquisition of Giphy Went South
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Maria Heeter
When a U.K. antitrust regulator initially ordered Meta Platforms to sell Giphy 18 months ago, it hoped to ensure that the startup—a library for animated images known as GIFs—would prosper as an independent company.
Chart by Mike Sullivan.
Data Point enterprise
Enterprise Software’s Laggards: Firms Growing Slowly And Still Burning Cash
By Akash Pasricha
It’s the age-old refrain in American business: You have to spend money to make money. And it’s particularly true of the tech industry, where startups pour millions into untested new businesses and technologies.