New data shows just how important Twitch’s top streamers are to the livestreaming service.

Last month, 10,000 Twitch streamers made up 76% of the hours users watched on the platform, according to Rainmaker.gg, the analytics partner of StreamElements, a creator tools and sponsorships startup. These creators represent just 0.5% of the 2 billion total streamers on the platform, according to Rainmaker, which tracks livestreaming data across Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.