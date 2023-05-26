Twitter Cut Key Software Before DeSantis Audio Glitch

On Wednesday night, Twitter experienced multiple outages during a high-profile live audio forum on the app in which Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his presidential campaign. While the specific reason for the flub couldn’t be learned, the company several weeks ago stopped paying for special software that handles high-traffic internet services, including for the app’s live-audio feature, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision.

The move, which hasn’t been previously reported, followed dozens of other cost-cutting measures at Elon Musk’s Twitter. Among layoffs that shrank about 80% of its workforce, the company also eliminated the positions of all but a few of the people working on Twitter’s live-audio feature, Spaces.