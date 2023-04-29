Twitter Intensifies Efforts to Woo Creators

After spending six months alienating many of Twitter’s biggest users, Elon Musk’s Twitter is now trying to woo creators.

For the past few weeks, Twitter has been encouraging creators to sign up for its subscription product, through which users pay creators a few dollars a month to receive content that’s behind a paywall, as well as a badge denoting their subscriber status.

Twitter’s director of product management overseeing subscriptions, Patrick Traughber, told employees on Thursday that Twitter would further promote subscription content on the platform, including by displaying a “snippet” of the tweet to nonsubscribers, sending push notifications promoting subscriber-only content and showing previews of tweets behind the paywall in the For You timeline, according to audio of a meeting reviewed by The Information. Traughber said his team is working to add three to four features a week to its creator subscription offering.