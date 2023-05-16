Twitter Org Chart Shows the 120 Leaders Musk’s New CEO Inherits

As Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino is set to step into what may be the most difficult job in advertising: rehabilitating Twitter’s tattered reputation among major advertisers. A fresh update to our Twitter org chart gives a detailed look at the executive team who will help her.

The chart lists more than 120 executives, managers and employees who now report up to Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has said he’ll hand over the CEO reins to Yaccarino in six weeks. The former NBCUniversal global advertising chief will lead a sales and marketing organization currently run by three dozen Twitter sales directors who report directly to the CEO. They are in charge of about 700 people working in sales and marketing at Twitter—or close to half the employees remaining at the company.