Twitter Org Chart Shows the 120 Leaders Musk’s New CEO Inherits

As Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino is set to step into what may be the most difficult job in advertising: rehabilitating Twitter’s tattered reputation among major advertisers. A fresh update to our Twitter org chart gives a detailed look at the executive team who will help her.

The chart lists more than 120 executives, managers and employees who now report up to Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has said he’ll hand over the CEO reins to Yaccarino in six weeks. The former NBCUniversal global advertising chief will lead a sales and marketing organization currently run by three dozen Twitter sales directors who report directly to the CEO. They are in charge of about 700 people working in sales and marketing at Twitter—or close to half the employees remaining at the company.

Twitter Agrees to Buy HR Tech Startup Laskie
By Erin Woo · May 15, 2023
OpenAI Readies New Open-Source AI Model
By Jon Victor · May 15, 2023
SpaceX Hires Former NASA Official Kathy Lueders on Starship
By Becky Peterson · May 15, 2023
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Tesla's Tom Zhu. Screenshot via YouTube. Photo of Tesla's Cybertruck by Bloomberg. Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive asia autonomous vehicles
The Hardcore Tesla Executive Who Gets Stuff Done for Elon Musk
By Becky Peterson
For Tesla employees, the sight of Tom Zhu’s face early this year around the electric car maker’s factory in Austin, Texas, was a relief.
Marissa Mayer in the office of her startup, Sunshine. Photograph by Carolyn Fong for The Information
The Big Read startups
Can Marissa Mayer Eclipse Herself?
By Arielle Pardes
Earlier this year, Marissa Mayer—signature blond bob, talking a mile a minute—taught a class on how to start your own company.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.