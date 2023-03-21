Twitter’s Tipping and Coin Features Are Disappearing

Twitter over the last two years introduced several features to help creators make money off the platform. But in recent weeks, some have stopped functioning, throwing its efforts to court creators into disarray.

Its 18-month-old tipping feature has disappeared from creators’ accounts on its website, but still appears on mobile, according to a review by The Information. The “coins” feature, another version of tipping that started testing under new CEO Elon Musk earlier this year, is also not working on at least one creator’s Twitter account as of last week, a creator told The Information.