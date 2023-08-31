Two Social Media Famous Dog Dads Join Forces

More creators are joining forces to promote their work. The latest example: Bryan Reisberg and Cliff Brush, the owners of two social-media famous dogs, are collaborating on a deal to develop and promote a super-sized dog backpack.

Reisberg two years ago launched Little Chonk, a line of dog backpacks, after he couldn’t find a suitable carrier for his dog Maxine, a corgi with 1 million Instagram followers under the handle @madmax_fluffyroad. Brush’s 80-pound goldendoodle Brodie has millions of followers across social media platforms, where he’s shown Brodie carried on mountain hikes and riding on jet skis.