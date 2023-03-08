Final Hours: Save 50% on The Information Pro and access all our databases, org charts, surveys and moreAct Now

Silvergate Bank's offices in La Jolla, Calif. Photo by Bloomberg.
Crypto Global
crypto

VCs Step in as Silvergate Woes Send Crypto Startups Scrambling

Photo: Silvergate Bank's offices in La Jolla, Calif. Photo by Bloomberg.

Is crypto about to be unbankable? Crypto-friendly bank Silvergate is teetering, saying last week it could be left “less than well capitalized” after a run on deposits and shutting off its Silvergate Exchange Network payments system for crypto companies and big traders. The bank had been suffering from significant withdrawals following the collapse of FTX, which was a major customer.

The news prompted top crypto firms like Coinbase, Galaxy Digital and Circle to suspend ties with the bank and work more with other existing banking partners such as Signature Bank, though Signature itself has been trying to decrease its exposure to crypto companies. 

