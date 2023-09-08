Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at FlexportRead more

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global.
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios

Photo: Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global.

Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.

Insight Partners has considered selling a stake valued at $400 million in Left Lane Capital, a consumer-focused venture capital firm founded by a former Insight principal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. Insight made more than 200 startup investments in 2021 alone, and raised a $20 billion war chest to back more startups last year.

Insight joins Tiger Global Management, Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital and other VC firms looking to sell some of their stakes in startups or the VC funds that back them. And, in a change from years past, even the VC funds that specialize in the youngest companies are trying to sell some of their investments. For many funds, increased pressure from limited partners to return cash is driving these sales. Some funds are also using the cash to increase their ownership of existing investments.

Flexport Drama Spotlights Petersen’s Role
By Martin Peers · Sept. 8, 2023 3:01 PM PDT
Ryan Petersen.
It’s day 3 of the Flexport CEO shakeup saga, which seems the perfect set up for a corporate TV drama, if only Hollywood writers weren’t on strike. Today’s developments included Flexport founder and once-again CEO Ryan Petersen not-so-subtly criticizing the management of Dave Clark, the former Amazonian ousted as Flexport CEO on Wednesday after a year in the job. Petersen tweeted today that he...
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Dave Clark’s Last Days at Flexport
By Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark knew something was off when the executive chairman of Flexport, Ryan Petersen, showed up on the video call on Wednesday with Robert Swan, a board member at the freight forwarder.
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
By Theo Wayt, Ann Gehan, Paris Martineau and Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
The Big Read startups ai
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Exclusive facebook ai
Inside Meta’s AI Drama: Internal Feuds Over Compute Power
By Kalley Huang and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Meta Platforms’ releases of its large-language models, Llama and Llama 2, in the past six months have won the company praise for offering free, open-source alternatives to models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
AI Agenda startups ai
What We Can Learn From AI Startups in Y Combinator’s Latest Batch
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Tomorrow, dozens of startups will take to the virtual stage to pitch their ideas as part of Y Combinator’s iconic Demo Day, though some well-known investors have already gotten an early look at them.