Founder and CEO Hans Swildens of Industry Ventures in his office. Photo by The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty.
Venture’s Limited Partners Look for a Way Out; SVB’s Meltdown

Photo: Founder and CEO Hans Swildens of Industry Ventures in his office. Photo by The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty.

Silicon Valley Bank’s stock was in freefall as I wrote this, down 60%, after it announced a $2.25 billion share sale, partially to counter “elevated cash burn” at the startups it banks. That news set off a wave of panic, with some VC firms like USV warning their portfolio companies to move their funds, we reported earlier today. CEO Greg Becker had told me last week that the bank was unprepared for the steep and sudden rise in interest rates that led to a massive slowdown in dealmaking, putting it in a precarious position. Today he was urging the bank’s VC firm clients to “stay calm and to support us just like we supported you during the challenging times.” Read more on our developing coverage.  

If there’s one indication of how difficult the fundraising environment has become, it’s that limited partners—the wealthy individuals and endowments that invest in VC funds—are trying to sell their stakes in those funds. In other words, not only are LPs not interested in your next venture fund, they want out of your last one. 

“There’s a rare LP out there that wants to add venture today,” said Hans Swildens, the founder and CEO of Industry Ventures, an investment firm that buys secondary stakes in companies and other venture funds. Rather, “there’s a lot of people trying to offload everything. 

“Almost every single company and every single fund has shareholders and LPs that are looking for liquidity,” he said.

Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan · March 9, 2023 2:59 PM PST
Photo by Bloomberg
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible. Other clients reported trouble logging in to the company’s website to view their account information and make transfers. One founder who reached an SVB customer support agent Thursday afternoon said they were informed that...
Navan CEO Ariel Cohen. Photo via Navan.
Exclusive startups
No ‘Sugarcoating’: Travel Startup Navan’s Turbulent Ride Toward an IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Ariel Cohen took the stage sipping champagne before 9 a.m. in front of more than 3,000 of his employees last month.
Elon Musk. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive google amazon
Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad Threat
By Erin Woo
Elon Musk is running into an obstacle in his relentless drive to cut costs at Twitter: some of the same vendors that Twitter is squeezing to save money are also its advertising clients.
Art by Clark Miller
The Wunderkind Issue
Plight of the Wunderkind: The Hidden Struggles of Tech’s Teenage Entrepreneurs
By Margaux MacColl
On October 19, 2020, Jai Bhavnani paced around his University of Southern California dorm room in his pajamas, sending nervous Snapchats to his friends.
LinkedIn's San Francisco office lobby. Photo by LinkedIn.
Exclusive enterprise
LinkedIn Faces Growing Complaints From Recruiters Over Rising Prices
By Mark Matousek
A core pillar of LinkedIn’s revenue growth in recent years, its recruiting services business, is under pressure as customers rebel against the company’s prices.
Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. Photo: YouTube/Centre for Effective Altruism.
Deals
OpenAI Rival Anthropic Raises Funding at $4.1 Billion Valuation
By Kate Clark
Spark Capital is leading a $300 million investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, one of the primary startup challengers to OpenAI, at a pre-investment valuation of $4.1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.