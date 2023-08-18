Verizon Has Talked With Disney About ESPN Partnership

Disney CEO Bob Iger has said he’s looking for strategic partners to help launch a streaming version of the ESPN cable channel. One key distributor, Verizon, has already thrown its hat into the ring.

The telecom giant has been in touch with Disney about potentially partnering on a new ESPN streaming service, according to people familiar with the matter. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg has made no secret of his openness to such an arrangement. He told executives at sports leagues and teams about his interest in partnering with Disney on the distribution of a streaming version of ESPN earlier this summer, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.