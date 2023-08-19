Waiting for Cybertruck: Some Tesla Customers Have Lost Faith During the Long Road to Production

Nearly four years after its bombastic public debut and two years after it was initially supposed to ship, Elon Musk’s curveless, futurama Cybertruck is finally crawling off production lines and into the hands of its first test drivers. Recent sightings in the wild (one Tesla blog likened the model to a “modern-day Bigfoot”) have given would-be Cybertruck customers hope that deliveries could follow soon. (The company has said full-scale production will start at the end of this year.)



But will the truck actually deliver? Will it offer the range and performance Tesla chief Musk promised at its unveiling all those years ago? And will it be sold anywhere close to the $40,000 starting price that seemed optimistic even in 2019?