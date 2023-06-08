Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading EdgeRead more

Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive
ai venture capital Finance

Wall Street Firm Citadel Securities Courts AI Startups for Trading Edge

Photo: Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities. Photo by Bloomberg.

Citadel Securities, a prominent high-frequency trading firm, has told startup founders and investors it is looking to license software from artificial intelligence startups working on large-language models or to buy stakes in them, according to two people with knowledge of the conversations.

The discussions highlight how interest in the latest wave of AI advances has spread to Wall Street, where firms have long battled to eke out gains by making price predictions using vast quantities of data. Citadel Securities hopes to use knowledge gained from relationships with AI startups to potentially develop new trading strategies, one of these people said. LLMs, which power ChatGPT and its ilk, can allow developers to build software that analyzes a wide range of data, including corporate financial statements.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Opinion policy
States Are Taking Baby Steps Toward Protecting Kids Online
By James P. Steyer · June 8, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
Seat belts protect children in cars. Safety standards protect children from faulty or dangerous toys. All these are the result of regulatory mandates. And yet for far too long, social media companies have been allowed to develop addictive design features such as endless scroll, autoplay and push alerts that keep kids and teens hooked on their products. The longer vulnerable kids and teens are...
Latest Briefs
 
Silicon Valley Law Firm Cooley Offers to Pay Associates $100K To Start Later
By Maria Heeter · June 8, 2023
TikTok-Owner ByteDance Allowed China to Monitor Hong Protestors, Suit Charges
By Erin Woo · June 7, 2023
Lionel Messi’s Potential MLS Deal Includes Revenue from Apple TV+
By Sahil Patel · June 7, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
PRO
Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database
By Kalley Huang
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence.
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
Jonah Peretti. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive media/telecom
BuzzFeed Considers Sale of Complex Networks
By Sahil Patel
BuzzFeed is exploring a potential sale of Complex Networks, a digital media firm it acquired when going public in late 2021 for nearly $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.