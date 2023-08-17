Wall Street Turns to AI to Solve WhatsApp Compliance Nightmare

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s latest crackdown on Wall Street bankers and traders’ use of encrypted apps is sparking interest in whether large-language models and other artificial intelligence tools can catch Wall Street workers talking in code about something they shouldn’t be—or switching to an encrypted app to continue a conversation.

It’s not easy. When chatting over text, people can be cryptic even when they’re not trying to evade rules. There’s also the fact that traders use “lots of profanity” and jargon, said Brad Levy, CEO of Symphony, a messaging and compliance company backed by some of Wall Street’s biggest banks. He said that LLMs will soon be able to flag suspicious behavior by analyzing transcriptions of calls.