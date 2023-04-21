Wall Street Wants to Dance With TikTok—but Not When Anyone’s Watching

JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a busy week on social media.

The bank’s Instagram account shared a picture snapped by one of its employees, Jock G., from atop a 13,000-foot peak in Colorado. Another post showed footage of a corporate run for workers in India. Meanwhile, over at its Facebook page, the bank celebrated the crowning of Miss New Jersey USA, who happens to be a global investment strategist for JPMorgan Private Bank. The bank’s Twitter page shared the company’s insights on generative AI, while its LinkedIn account promoted its “Women on the Move” podcast.

But things were dramatically different on JPMorgan’s official Chase Bank account page on TikTok. There the background remained funereally black, with only this messaging: “No content. This user has not published any videos.”