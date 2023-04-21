Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% LossRead More

April 21, 2023 11:30 AM PDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a busy week on social media.

The bank’s Instagram account shared a picture snapped by one of its employees, Jock G., from atop a 13,000-foot peak in Colorado. Another post showed footage of a corporate run for workers in India. Meanwhile, over at its Facebook page, the bank celebrated the crowning of Miss New Jersey USA, who happens to be a global investment strategist for JPMorgan Private Bank. The bank’s Twitter page shared the company’s insights on generative AI, while its LinkedIn account promoted its “Women on the Move” podcast.

But things were dramatically different on JPMorgan’s official Chase Bank account page on TikTok. There the background remained funereally black, with only this messaging: “No content. This user has not published any videos.”

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Social Studies culture Finance
Wall Street Wants to Dance With TikTok—but Not When Anyone’s Watching
By Michael Roddan · April 21, 2023 11:30 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co. had a busy week on social media. The bank’s Instagram account shared a picture snapped by one of its employees, Jock G., from atop a 13,000-foot peak in Colorado. Another post showed footage of a corporate run for workers in India. Meanwhile, over at its Facebook page, the bank celebrated the crowning of Miss New Jersey USA, who happens to be a global investment...
Latest Briefs
 
Twitter to Require Advertisers to Pay for Verification
By Sahil Patel · April 21, 2023
Alphabet Revises 2022 Financials, Cutting Google Cloud’s Reported Losses 35%
By Martin Peers · April 21, 2023
Biden Aims to Sign Order to Limit Tech Investments in China in Coming Weeks
By Juro Osawa · April 21, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Art by Clark Miller
Social Studies startups real estate
The Rise of the Not-Home Not-Office
By Arielle Pardes
When Jamie Snedden moved to San Francisco from London in late 2021, it occurred to him that he didn’t actually know how to make friends.
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.
Art by Clark Miller.
Screentime culture ai
Screentime: The Creator Who Quit Google to Experiment With AI
By Margaux MacColl
Last December, Bilawal Sidhu was living a double life. By day, he was a full-time product manager at Google, working on projects like building virtual reality tools .
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by AP.
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI Wraps Up Tender as AI Talent War Heats Up
By Jon Victor and Erin Woo
OpenAI has told employees it has finalized a tender offer that allowed some staff to cash out their holdings, one person with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
Market Research culture
Biohacking Spas Are Becoming the New Starbucks
By Zara Stone
The first time Joslyn Lacy tried neurofeedback, she was skeptical. A finance administrator for a large cloud software company, Lacy dealt in numbers, not woo-woo.