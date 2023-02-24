Welcome to the Pro Weekly Newsletter

Welcome to the first edition of The Pro Weekly—our weekly newsletter only for The Information Pro subscribers.

Big Cloud Spenders

This week, we start with The Information’s Cloud Database, which we published on Wednesday. It’s a first-of-its-kind compilation of some of the biggest spenders on cloud services from companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

My colleague Amir hit some of the highlights in this article, where he noted that more companies are moving more of their data and computing to the cloud and that Apple spends over $1.5 billion annually with AWS and Google for iCloud storage and to help power iTunes and its App Store, among other things. AWS was the most common cloud supplier for the 65 companies we included, mirroring market research showing it has a big lead over Microsoft and Google.