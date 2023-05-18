WeWork Sinks Lower as Its Task Ahead Grows Taller

Exclusive: SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to DeliverRead more

There’s a saying that “old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” You could apply that to a bunch of money-losing companies in the (very broadly defined) tech sector that are still hanging around such as Lyft, Bird Global and BuzzFeed. But the best example would have to be WeWork, which has deflated like a blowup swimming pool with a puncture since going public in the fall of 2021. Today, its stock dropped 25%, which admittedly isn’t as meaningful as it sounds, as it closed on Tuesday at 35 cents. More significantly, WeWork shares, now trading around a quarter apiece, have dropped 98% since their public debut. 

The catalyst for the latest sell-off was Tuesday’s news that Sandeep Mathrani, the real estate  veteran who took over as CEO three years ago, is to exit next week. He follows Bruce Dunlevie, the venture capitalist who had been WeWork’s lead independent director, who quit last week. Both exits would make anyone nervous, given WeWork’s cash bleed. In the first quarter alone, the company burned $343 million. That’s on top of $5.6 billion it burned between 2020 and 2022. More fundamentally, though, WeWork has not exactly delivered the numbers it projected when it announced its plan to go public via a SPAC merger in March 2021. 

Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.
Org Charts
Twitter Org Chart Shows the 120 Leaders Musk’s New CEO Inherits
By Erin Woo
As Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino is set to step into what may be the most difficult job in advertising: rehabilitating Twitter’s tattered reputation among major advertisers.