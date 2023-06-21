What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro

If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this. Apple left a lot of bold new features it had been developing for the headset on the cutting-room floor—at least for now.

Those include plans for fitness experiences, ambitious tools to help developers quickly and easily create augmented reality content and the ability to see full-body digital avatars during video calls. While Apple’s marketing message, when it unveiled the headset early this month, was that it was a great way both to get work done more efficiently and to watch videos, it likely has other plans in mind.