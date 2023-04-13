What Comes After TikTok

Last month, the U.S. gave TikTok a choice—either its owner, Chinese artificial intelligence company ByteDance, has to sell it, or it will face a federal ban.

As we wait to see how ByteDance responds, more than 25 U.S. states have gone ahead and banned the app from state employees’ devices. And in the event that ByteDance won’t sell, Congress is currently workshopping a legislative fix.

That is no simple proposition—there is no precedent for banning a website in the U.S., let alone an entire social network, which makes it somewhat daunting to even imagine what a TikTok-less future might be like.