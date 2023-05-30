Chime’s Slowdown Highlights Limits of Bank DisruptorsRead more

Illustration via Shutterstock.
What Deals Drought? Founders Without Backing Are Still Selling Their Businesses

Photo: Illustration via Shutterstock.

Merger and acquisition activity has been anemic for more than a year, with buyers and sellers often far apart on price after valuations have taken a beating. But one corner of the M&A market has held up much better than others during the doldrums: the sale of companies owned by a founder with neither venture capital nor private equity backers.

The number of deals of that type declined just 5.7% in 2022 from a blockbuster 2021, compared with drops of 19% and 21% for sales of firms that had PE or VC backing, respectively, according to PitchBook data. In the first quarter of this year, 85% of all takeovers PitchBook tracked were of founder-owned companies with no outside backing, higher than for any full year on record.

Twilio, Set to Lose Supervoting Protection Next Month, Has Been Meeting With Activist
By Maria Heeter · May 30, 2023 1:43 PM PDT
Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson. Photo by Bloomberg.
Activist investor Legion Partners, which owns a stake in Twilio, has met several times with the company’s board of directors and management, urging them to make changes to the board and consider divestitures, among other moves, according to people familiar with the matter. The conversations come at a critical moment for the $11.5 billion communications software company. Its use of...
Ex-Coinbase Product Manager, Brother Settle SEC Insider Trading Case
By Aidan Ryan · May 30, 2023
Elon Musk Talks Tesla at Diplomatic Meeting in Beijing 
By Becky Peterson · May 30, 2023
Twitter Stopped Paying Cloud Bill Before DeSantis Glitch
By Laura Mandaro · May 29, 2023
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, left, and Peter Lee. Photo by Bloomberg, Microsoft
How Microsoft Swallowed Its Pride to Make a Massive Bet on OpenAI
By Aaron Holmes
Satya Nadella didn’t want to hear it. Last December, Peter Lee, who oversees Microsoft’s sprawling research efforts, was briefing Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and his deputies about a series of tests Microsoft had conducted of GPT-4, the then-unreleased new artificial intelligence large-language model built by OpenAI.
Art by Clark Miller
How to Grease a Chatbot: E-Commerce Companies Seek a Backdoor Into AI Responses
By Chris Stokel-Walker
When Andy Wilson’s company received its first successful client referral through ChatGPT, he was shaken to his core.
Chris Britt, co-founder and CEO of Chime.
Chime’s Slowdown Highlights Limits of Bank Disruptors
By Mark Matousek and Erin Woo
Chime found a way to offer zero-fee banking services without being a bank itself. But that approach is starting to show its limits.
Art by Clark Miller
The Master of Destruction Rides Again
By Michelle Celarier
In the spring of 2022, the irascible Wall Street short seller Marc Cohodes was in a particularly foul mood.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Venture Capitalists Face Pressure to Divest From China
By Kate Clark
Silicon Valley venture capitalists are coming to terms with a new reality: Their once-prized China investments may be victims of a simmering cold war.
Art by Clark Miller.
The Day TikTok Went Dark in India
By Amanda Florian
On June 29, 2020, as thunderstorms swept Mumbai and daily Covid-19 cases in India surged by almost 20,000, millions of people began experiencing a flood of network errors on their mobile devices.