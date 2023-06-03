Thousands converged on San Francisco this week for a 200-event “SF Tech Week” extravaganza that attempted to answer the question: Wait, isn’t every week tech week in San Francisco?

The six-day roving party, which officially ends Sunday evening, was organized by Andreessen Horowitz, the famed and flashy venture capital firm known locally as a16z, which last year moved its official headquarters from the San Francisco Bay Area “to the cloud.” This is the firm’s second year coordinating tech week festivities, after last year’s inaugural Los Angeles edition turned into a splashy coming-out party for the firm’s then-new Santa Monica office.