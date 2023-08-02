What Happened at the Big Machine Learning Confab

Thousands of machine learning researchers, founders and venture capitalists flooded the sandy beaches of Oahu last week for the International Conference on Machine Learning. Notable attendees included John Schulman, an OpenAI co-founder and head of its reinforcement learning team; OpenAI researcher Noam Brown, known for creating the first AI to achieve human-level performance in the strategy game Diplomacy; and Paige Bailey, a lead product manager at Google DeepMind.

Conference-goers attended talks and paper presentations, surfed and drank ChatGPT-designed cocktails such as a “Neural Network Negroni” at an event hosted by OpenAI. Attendees also swarmed a conference booth showcasing an OpenAI paper on “consistency models,” a new family of models that aims to make image generation more efficient compared to diffusion models that power image generators like OpenAI’s Dall-e 2, one attendee told me.