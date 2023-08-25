The Brain-Body Investment Survey: What 500 Subscribers Are Spending to Boost Their PerformanceRead more

The Briefing
What Instacart, Arm and Klaviyo Have in Common

That special category of finance geeks who know what the term S-1 means (it’s a fancy industry term for an IPO filing) had their hands full this week, the first time in a long while we’ve seen a bunch of tech companies filing to go public. (Pause here for clapping.) After Monday’s filing by Arm, today brought filings from Instacart (known technically as Maplebear, surprisingly!) and Klaviyo, an email marketing software firm for merchants. One thing stands out about all three companies: They’re generating cash (although in Klaviyo’s case that appears to be a recent thing—but still, it’s better than the opposite). 

Anyone with a decent memory will recall that in the halcyon days of the 2021 IPO boom, plenty of companies went public even though their executives couldn’t spell the word profit, much less understand the concept of free cash flow, as we noted in this piece last year. But as we’ve all learned in the past 18 months, higher interest rates means investors put a premium on profits, unlike in the days when cash was so cheap startups could just raise more money to offset operational losses. In other words, the prerequisite for companies wanting to tiptoe back into the public markets right now appears to be evidence of real profitability, which is not a bad thing.

PODCAST
Why Hybrid Work Doesn’t Work, Long Live the Phone Call
By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 25, 2023 3:01 PM PDT
We’re back in the Bay Area this week and thinking a lot about the future of this place. And so, inevitably, the squad (quad?) got to talking about the future of startup work culture. I had no idea my friends (and husband) thought it was so broken. That, plus Nvidia's blowout earnings. Hope you enjoy. Spotify Apple
Latest Briefs
 
ESPN Considers Charging $35 for New Streaming Service
By Sahil Patel · Aug. 24, 2023
Dropbox Axes Unlimited Cloud Storage for Businesses
By Kevin McLaughlin · Aug. 24, 2023
Affirm’s Loss Widens as Revenue Growth Accelerates
By Mark Matousek · Aug. 24, 2023
Startups to Watch startups semiconductors
Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips
By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes
Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up.
Exclusive startups Finance
Digital Trucking Company Convoy Explores Options Including a Sale
By Maria Heeter
Convoy, a digital trucking marketplace that counts Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates as angel investors and Fidelity and T.
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Deals startups venture capital
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Truepill, a startup that ships prescription drugs on behalf of online pharmacies such as Hims, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs and GoodRx, has authorized slashing the price of some of its shares by more than 90% from their peak in 2021, according to a recent filing provided by Prime Unicorn Index.
Exclusive markets e-commerce
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
By Cory Weinberg
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge.
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.