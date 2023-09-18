Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI Read more

Meta's EMEA headquarters in Dublin. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Creator Economy

What May Keep Threads From Europe Forever

Photo: Meta's EMEA headquarters in Dublin. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.

Here’s a question: will European users ever get to join Threads?

I’ve been wondering that as I’ve reported on the response by Meta Platforms to increasing European restrictions on the personal data tech companies can share with advertisers. As I wrote Friday, the parent of Facebook and Instagram has been showing some users in Europe—and young people elsewhere—ads that don’t take into account everything they do on Meta’s apps. The Digital Markets Act, which goes into effect in March, will make rules around Meta’s EU users even tougher.  

Already the sprawling DMA has kept Meta from launching Threads, its text-based sister app to Instagram, in Europe. Earlier this year, engineers at Instagram were moving quickly to build Threads, hoping to capitalize on the chaos unfolding at Twitter. They were able to jumpstart the app by building Threads on Instagram’s tech foundations, allowing users to sign up through Instagram, and transfer their personal data over from the bigger app.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing microsoft amazon
A Microsoft Devices Guru Defects to Amazon
By Nick Wingfield · Sept. 18, 2023 5:03 PM PDT
Panos Panov. Photo by Getty.
This is the time of year when the leaves begin to turn color, Earth, Wind and Fire blares from car stereos, and two tech companies that aspire to be players in consumer hardware—Amazon and Microsoft—show off the gadgets they want you to buy this holiday season. This year, Amazon goes first with an event on Wednesday, followed by Microsoft on Thursday. Already, though, an unexpected personnel...
Latest Briefs
 
CrowdStrike Finalizes Deal For Bionic For About $350 Million
By Maria Heeter · Sept. 18, 2023
Square CEO to Depart in October
By Mark Matousek · Sept. 18, 2023
Instacart Prices IPO at $9.9 Billion Valuation
By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 18, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
By Rachel Graf
When speaking about the company he inherited in September 2021, Jim Lanzone is remarkably blunt. “I always knew these products had seen better days,” said Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo, over a video call in late August.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive google ai
Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI
By Jon Victor
Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
By Cory Weinberg
By far, the two biggest winners of Instacart’s long-awaited initial public offering next week will be the grocery company’s largest individual shareholder, co-founder and former CEO Apoorva Mehta, and its largest venture backer, Sequoia Capital.
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo
By Rachel Graf
Orlando Bravo may be the face of Thoma Bravo, but he’s not the only one calling the shots. The hard-charging, helicopter-riding managing partner has become the most recognizable person at the software-focused private equity firm.
Paradigm co-founders Fred Ehrsam (left) and Matt Huang (right). Photos via Flickr and AP
Exclusive startups ai
The Paradigm Shift in Crypto That Wasn’t
By Aidan Ryan
Earlier this year, as some of the less die-hard crypto investors and entrepreneurs began distancing themselves from that turbulent sector, Paradigm—one of the largest venture firms specializing in crypto—also seemed to wobble.