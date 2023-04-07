Deals: Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy ShiftRead More

What OpenAI Is Doing That Google Isn’t

Sibling rivalry. It’s a real thing, as any parent with more than one child knows, and it can either motivate a kid to work harder or alienate them. No, you haven’t accidentally opened a newsletter about parenting. Sibling rivalry turns out to be a big problem in tech. It prevented the two AI labs within Google’s parent Alphabet from working together, at least until very recently, which likely slowed Alphabet’s progress in AI. But it doesn’t have to be fatal. As we outlined today in this report, OpenAI’s ability to get its researchers and engineers working together was a major factor in its success getting an AI-powered chatbot to market before Google.

Google is trying to get its act together, we reported last week, as its two AI labs are now cooperating. Even so, this episode may be the most compelling evidence of how Google is losing its edge. When a company gets so big that its progress is stymied by infighting among different divisions, you have a problem. Outside of tech, Time Warner was renowned for an unwillingness of its different divisions to collaborate. It paid a price. What was once the premier entertainment company eventually got partly dismantled and then sold. 

Google’s CEO Says Chatbot Features Are Coming to Search
By Jon Victor · April 6, 2023
Tesla Nominates Co-Founder JB Straubel to Board of Directors
By Becky Peterson · April 6, 2023
SpaceX Eyes Late April For First Starship Launch Test
By Becky Peterson · April 6, 2023
Tiger founder Chase Coleman. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
By Kate Clark
Tiger Global Management, the most prolific investor in private tech companies during the recent boom, also invested in dozens of venture capital firms as it sought to forge closer ties to the young startups those funds backed.
Art by Mike Sullivan
ai
Birth of a Salesman: OpenAI Sheds Its Lab Coat to Seek Big Deals
By Aaron Holmes and Isabelle Sarraf
OpenAI has for years relied on a small, nimble team, composed primarily of researchers, to develop impressive artificial intelligence models rivaling those from Google and Microsoft.
Ben Horowitz (left) and Marc Andreessen at the Future Investment Initiative Institute conference in Miami in late March. Photo courtesy of FII Institute
Exclusive startups policy
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
By Becky Peterson and Kate Clark
For several years, venture capital firms have been cagey about whether they have raised money from Saudi Arabia, following the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in one of the country’s consulates.
Art by Shane Burke/Shutterstock
Exclusive asia ai
Sequoia and Other U.S.-Backed VCs Are Funding China’s Answer to OpenAI
By Juro Osawa
A boom in artificial intelligence startup funding sparked by OpenAI has spilled over to China, the world’s second-biggest venture capital market.
Kevin Mayer. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive entertainment venture capital
Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion
By Kate Clark and Sahil Patel
Smash Capital, an investment firm co-founded by Disney veterans including Kevin Mayer, is seeking to raise as much as $500 million in fresh capital, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Comcast's Brian Roberts and Disney's Bob Iger. Photos by Getty
entertainment
Comcast’s Roberts Has Upper Hand Over Iger as Hulu Battle Looms
By Sahil Patel
The last time Disney CEO Bob Iger and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts tangled, in a battle for control of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment business, Roberts came off second best.