What Sequoia Should Have Said

Roelof Botha. Photo by Getty.
I remember my jaw dropping last year when The Information’s Juro Osawa reported that Sequoia China was in talks to raise more than $8 billion in new funding from U.S. investors and others.

I was baffled. I just couldn’t imagine that Sequoia, which had picked a slew of winners in the U.S. and China ranging from Google to Meituan, was going to continue to draw such inflows from the U.S. to its China offshoot. Moreover, I couldn’t see the once cozy relationship between the firm’s U.S. and China arms surviving. 

By Jessica E. Lessin · June 6, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
I remember my jaw dropping last year when The Information's Juro Osawa reported that Sequoia China was in talks to raise more than $8 billion in new funding from U.S. investors and others.I was baffled. I just couldn't imagine that Sequoia, which had picked a slew of winners in the U.S. and China ranging from Google to Meituan, was going to continue to draw such inflows from the U.S. to its...
SEC Asks Court to Freeze Binance.US Assets
By Aidan Ryan · June 6, 2023
CFPB Says Banks That Use Chatbots Risk Legal Breaches
By Michael Roddan · June 6, 2023
CareRev Exec Addresses Allegations About Founder in Email
By Paris Martineau · June 6, 2023
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
CareRev co-founder Will Patterson stepped down as CEO last week. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive startups venture capital
A Long, Strange Trip for the ‘Uber for Nurses’
By Paris Martineau
Will Patterson was on a hot streak. As the co-founder and CEO of CareRev—a gig-work platform sometimes described as an “Uber for nurses”—he saw his company’s business surge during the pandemic as hospitals and clinics scrambled to find healthcare workers.
Tim Cook. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive apple ar/vr
Apple’s Learning Curve: How Headset’s Design Caused Production Challenges
By Wayne Ma
If Apple unveils its long-awaited mixed-reality headset next week as expected, it will represent the company’s riskiest gamble on a new product since the iPhone.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.
PRO
Introducing The Information’s Generative AI Database
By Kalley Huang
OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched six months ago, igniting a boom in generative artificial intelligence.