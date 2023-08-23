What TikTok’s $200 Billion Shopping Plans Mean for Creators

This morning, my colleague Jing and I published reporting on how far TikTok is willing to go to make shopping a big business on the app. Leaders are aiming for TikTok Shop, its name for its fledging shopping service, to generate about $200 billion in annual customer orders in the U.S. by 2028—or roughly what TikTok’s Chinese sister app Douyin generated last year.

To do that, it’s spending a ton on hiring more employees, building a delivery system and subsidizing anything from discounts on TikTok Shop purchases to cash incentives for creators to post more TikTok Shop content. TikTok expects to lose more than $500 million this year on TikTok Shop in the U.S. alone, we reported.