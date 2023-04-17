What to Expect at Our Creator Economy Summit

I’m en route to Los Angeles today ahead of The Information’s third annual Creator Economy Summit on Thursday. This is the first time we’re hosting this event in person, and we are so excited to bring together more than 500 registered attendees, including creators, investors and entrepreneurs shaping the creator economy. (We are at full capacity, and only have a few last-minute tickets available here!)

For the past several months, the reporters and editors at The Information have been preparing for our interviews. We’ll be talking to executives at major tech companies including TikTok and YouTube, leaders at startups such as Linktree and Descript and creators like Hank Green. We’ll also have plenty of opportunities for the audience to ask questions and mingle with each other.