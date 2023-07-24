What to Expect From Tech Earnings; Musk Rebrands Twitter

It’s already shaping up to be a busy week, with a parade of quarterly tech earnings and Elon Musk’s surprise announcement that he’s rebranding Twitter to X (more on that in a moment).

Second-quarter results from Snap and Alphabet on Tuesday and Meta Platforms on Wednesday will give insight into the state of digital advertising. YouTube, owned by Google parent Alphabet, has reported three straight quarters of revenue declines, offering something of a bellwether for the creator economy since it has long shared ad revenue with creators. We’ll be looking to see if revenue has bounced back and for updates on its TikTok competitor Shorts, including viewership metrics.