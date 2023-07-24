Twitter rebranded to X. Photo by Erin Woo
What to Expect From Tech Earnings; Musk Rebrands Twitter

It’s already shaping up to be a busy week, with a parade of quarterly tech earnings and Elon Musk’s surprise announcement that he’s rebranding Twitter to X (more on that in a moment).

Second-quarter results from Snap and Alphabet on Tuesday and Meta Platforms on Wednesday will give insight into the state of digital advertising. YouTube, owned by Google parent Alphabet, has reported three straight quarters of revenue declines, offering something of a bellwether for the creator economy since it has long shared ad revenue with creators. We’ll be looking to see if revenue has bounced back and for updates on its TikTok competitor Shorts, including viewership metrics. 

By Kaya Yurieff · July 24, 2023 2:00 PM PDT
It's already shaping up to be a busy week, with a parade of quarterly tech earnings and Elon Musk's surprise announcement that he's rebranding Twitter to X (more on that in a moment).Second-quarter results from Snap and Alphabet on Tuesday and Meta Platforms on Wednesday will give insight into the state of digital advertising. YouTube, owned by Google parent Alphabet, has reported three...
Sequoia Cuts Seven Employees From Talent Team
By Kate Clark · July 24, 2023
Sam Altman’s Worldcoin Cryptocurrency Soars in Launch
By Akash Pasricha · July 24, 2023
Benchmark’s Newest General Partner is Former Gaming CEO Victor Lazarte
By Kate Clark · July 24, 2023
Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Ryan Breslow. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups
Bolt Probed by SEC, Investors Over Statements Made During Fundraising
By Erin Woo
The Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed e-commerce software startup Bolt and sent a notice to co-founder and former CEO Ryan Breslow last year over their past statements to current and potential investors, according to an April 2023 letter from a lawyer representing two of Bolt’s major investors.
Stripe president and co-founder John Collison, as imagined in front of his Abbey Leix estate in the Irish midlands. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups Finance
John Collison’s Land Grab: A Stripe Co-Founder Grows in Power
By Cory Weinberg
Visitors to the Abbey Leix estate in County Laois, Ireland, must drive on an unkempt gravel road that leads through a thick forest and past a derelict corn mill to get to the giant old house in the country’s midlands.
Art by Clark Miller
Scene and Heard
The Cult of Notion: A Productivity App Becomes a Sensation for Creators
By Kalley Huang
In May, hundreds of people queued outside an auditorium in the San Isidro district of Lima, Perú.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Art by Clark Miller
Deals startups cloud
Nvidia Accelerates AI Startup Investments, Nears Deal With Cloud Provider Lambda Labs
By Maria Heeter, Kate Clark and Stephanie Palazzolo
Nvidia is known for its stranglehold over the market for the data center chips that power ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence software.
Cameo CEO and founder Steven Galanis with co-founders Devon Townsend and Martin Blencowe at a Cameo-hosted Super Bowl watch party in 2022. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Cameo Cuts Staff to Fewer Than 50 After Financial Stumble
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Kaya Yurieff
Cameo, the video shoutout app that gained in popularity during the pandemic shutdowns, told employees on Tuesday that it was laying off at least 80 workers because of financial pressures, according to two former employees involved in the layoffs.