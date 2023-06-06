What’s Clear and Blurry About Apple’s Vision Pro Headset

Judging a new Apple personal computing device is a fool’s errand. Just ask the countless critics of the first iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Despite that unparalleled track record, the company’s $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset, unveiled on Monday, might encounter unique challenges even as it appears likely to become the most advanced virtual or augmented reality device on the market, leapfrogging Meta Platforms’ Quest headsets. Those challenges include a lack of novel apps and the need to persuade developers to build content for it.