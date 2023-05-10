What’s Left After the Great Social Audio Experiment

Social audio’s heyday has definitively come and gone. After Clubhouse became an overnight sensation, other tech companies were quick to launch their own products that invited people to chat in live virtual rooms. But as the chart above shows, some such as Reddit and Spotify have recently shut down their Clubhouse rivals. And even Clubhouse, which says it still has “millions” of users, says it is evolving its product after a decline in usage.

Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms was one of the first of the Clubhouse clones to go. The company said in May 2022 it planned to fold aspects of its live audio offering into Facebook Live, its livestreaming service, but shut down Live Audio Rooms the next month. Facebook also discontinued its short-form audio feature, Soundbites, and support for podcasts at the same time.