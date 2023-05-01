Where to Draw the Generative AI Line

We are living in interesting times. Recent advances in generative artificial intelligence are forcing social networks like TikTok, Twitter and Instagram to grapple with videos and posts that use AI to make facsimiles of real artists and public figures. The output can be lighthearted—think Pope Francis in a Balenciaga puffer. But the technology can spread political disinformation and violate artists’ copyrights. In a sign of how things are playing out, TikTok is working on ways to make AI use by creators more transparent, I reported today.

A tool TikTok is developing would push creators to disclose if they’re using generative AI in a video, perhaps similar to disclosing if a post was sponsored, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts. TikTok hasn’t confirmed the efforts, only saying, “We are always working to advance transparency and help viewers better understand the content they see.”