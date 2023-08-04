‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits StartupsRead more

Where’s the Barbie Business Pop? Taylor Swift and Why Brands Beat Marketplaces

Jessica E. Lessin

I was recently talking to a potential leadership coach and asked a few—I guess pointed—questions. “That’s why you are a journalist,” she remarked. “You are so skeptical.”

I suppose I am. But this week, after taping More or Less, I momentarily wanted to join the optimistic camp. Sometimes you just have to root for the cool tech stuff, right?

Hope you enjoy this episode which hits everything from Barbie and Taylor Swift to the retailer Shein, TikTok, superconductors and ... power washing? Trust me. It will all make sense.

Jessica Lessin founded The Information in 2013 after reporting on Silicon Valley for eight years for the Wall Street Journal. She regularly writes about all things tech, media and the wild ride both industries are in for. She can be found on Twitter at @jessicalessin.
The Briefing startups venture capital
A Week of Trouble in the Valley
By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 4, 2023 2:00 PM PDT
M&amp;A has finally picked up—only it’s not the kind of dealmaking investors want. The Information was the first to report on two deals this week—the fire sale of storage company Clutter and the impending sale of troubled internet underwear company Parade. You know who gets screwed the most on these kinds of deals? It’s not the founders. It’s not the preferred shareholders, who get...
Andreessen Horowitz-Backed Hopin Competitor Sells to EventMobi
By Kate Clark · Aug. 4, 2023
Coinbase Moves to Dismiss SEC Lawsuit
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 4, 2023
Revolut to Halt U.S. Crypto Services Due to Regulatory Climate
By Aidan Ryan · Aug. 4, 2023
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Deals startups venture capital
Reed Jobs to Start $400 Million VC Fund, Testing Appetite for New Funds
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Reed Jobs, son of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and his spouse, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, is leaving his mother’s Emerson Collective to start his own venture capital fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
semiconductors ai
In an Unusual Move, Nvidia Wants to Know Its Customers’ Customers
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia plays favorites with its newest, much-sought-after chips for artificial intelligence, steering them to small cloud providers who compete with the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google .
Org Charts startups
Plaid’s Leadership Evolves to Prove It’s Not a One-Hit Wonder
By Mark Matousek
Plaid is at a crossroads. The financial technology company has been pushing new services and inking deals with companies such as automakers as it attempts to diversify beyond its business of selling software that connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial services firms like Robinhood and Venmo.
Exclusive google media/telecom
Hollywood’s Pain Is YouTube’s Advertising Gain
By Sahil Patel
The Hollywood labor strikes have proven a boon for YouTube, with Google’s video-streaming service luring television ad buyers who are worried about committing to traditional TV ads while actors and writers remain on the picket lines.