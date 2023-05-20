The Software CEO Spending Millions on Offices That Double As Luxury BarsRead more

May 20, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Is there anybody here who is afraid of AI taking their job?”

Visual effects veteran James Blevins, whose credits include “The Mandalorian,” “Icarus,” “Air Force One” and “Space Jam,” was speaking last Wednesday to a crowd of several hundred people at the Hollywood offices of FYI, the productivity platform for creatives founded by Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am.

Only one person—a reporter on assignment for a news organization (me)—raised his hand. Everyone else in the audience, comprised of a self-selecting group of artificial intelligence–enthused visual effects artists, filmmakers and financiers, was apparently not afraid. Quite the opposite. Fearing AI was, in Blevins’ words, “like being afraid of the automobile or [of] going to the moon.” To them, AI promised a vehicle to the stars, not a portal to the dark side.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Weekend startups culture
The Great Pickleball Gold Rush
By Jon Steinberg · May 20, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
The Great Pickleball Gold Rush
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.Not everyone can be Josh Harris, the private equity mogul who just dropped $6 billion to purchase the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Most people who want a piece of a pro sports franchise have to start a little lower. Enter pickleball. A sport you probably hadn’t heard of before it became a thing around five years ago is now the premier arena for celebrities...
Latest Briefs
 
Blackstone Closes In on Deal for Billboard Operator
By Rachel Graf · May 19, 2023
Instagram’s Twitter-Like App Could Be Released Next Month
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · May 19, 2023
SoftBank Butts Heads with Revolut Over Plan to Secure Banking License
By Mark Matousek · May 19, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Sridhar Ramaswamy. Photo by Getty
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive Finance
PayPal, Under Shareholder Pressure, Looks to Sell Xoom
By Cory Weinberg and Maria Heeter
PayPal has been seeking buyers for Xoom, a service that allows people to transfer money internationally, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Org Charts
Twitter Org Chart Shows the 120 Leaders Musk’s New CEO Inherits
By Erin Woo
As Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino is set to step into what may be the most difficult job in advertising: rehabilitating Twitter’s tattered reputation among major advertisers.