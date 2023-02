After I published last week’s column, which said limited partners were still pissed off at venture capitalists for misplaced bets made during the funding boom, my phone buzzed with a string of texts from a prominent venture capitalist.

“LPs propagated all of this.”

“They are just as accountable.”

“Who gave Tiger all the money?”

It’s a fair point and one that left me wondering: Who is to blame for venture capital’s bloat?