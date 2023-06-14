Who’s Headed to VidCon Next Week

Next week will be a busy one for the creator economy: Kaya is headed to the South of France for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the splashy annual beachside event for advertisers, while my colleague Erin will be reporting at VidCon in Anaheim, Calif.

Kaya will give you the download on Cannes in tomorrow’s newsletter. Today, I’ve got the rundown on VidCon, the conference that attracts social media creators, their fans and industry executives, which has been running annually since longtime YouTubers John and Hank Green launched it in 2010. YouTube is back as VidCon’s lead sponsor, a mantle the Alphabet unit has held each year there’s been one except 2022, when TikTok was the lead sponsor. YouTube plans to exclusively livestream the four-day convention, including main stage panels and Q&A sessions.