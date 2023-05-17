Why Bakkt Delisting Tokens is a Big Deal for Fintechs

A behind-the-scenes crypto company is roiling crypto trading apps. In case you missed it, I scooped on Friday that Bakkt is delisting three-fourths of the crypto tokens supported by Apex Crypto, a custody and clearing service the company bought last month.

These companies aren’t exactly household names, but their services help power crypto trading on popular fintechs like Webull, Public.com, M1 Finance and more. To give you a sense of scale, when Bakkt bought Apex Crypto, it bragged that the acquisition brought it 5.8 million “crypto-enabled” individual customer trading accounts.