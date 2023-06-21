David Dobrik. Photo by Cibelle Levi.
Why David Dobrik Is Going All in on Snapchat and Pizza

Photo: David Dobrik. Photo by Cibelle Levi.

David Dobrik first gained fame as an online influencer when he was a teen on the six-second video app Vine, then as a vlogger through his self-named YouTube channels. But in the past 18 months, he’s quietly become one of the top creators on Snapchat, where he posts 80 to 100 times a day and has 7.4 million subscribers. It’s a sign of how Snap has been able to court some more well-known personalities as it expands a revenue-sharing program designed to encourage creators to post more on its flagship app.  

“Snap is like the easiest way of continuing what I was doing on YouTube and sharing my day-to-day life, but not edited,” said Dobrik in an interview with The Information ahead of Cannes Lions. “It’s a lot less formal and it just allows me to really go about my days as normally as I would without carrying a ginormous camera in my hand or having to go home early to edit or anything.” 

