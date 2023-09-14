Why Musk-Altman-Zuckerberg Summit is a Sideshow; Nvidia Adds Databricks to Investment Portfolio

On Wednesday morning, dozens of U.S. senators and tech executives including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and xAI’s Elon Musk filed into the Kennedy Caucus Room just north of the U.S. Capitol. The chamber has held hearings on the sinking of the Titanic, the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the Watergate scandal, but this time it was used to tackle a very different topic: artificial intelligence.

The six-hour, closed-door event aimed to educate lawmakers on AI and was the first of U.S. New York Senator Chuck Schumer’s AI Insight Forums. Not much information has dribbled out about what happened there, but it’s below our line of what’s actually worth paying attention to when it comes to AI and regulation: the Executive Branch officials and court judges who are likely to have a much bigger impact in the near term—and perhaps even for the next few years, given how slowly Congress moves.