Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft

Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem. Its biggest customers—cloud providers including Microsoft, Google and Amazon—are making their own AI chips to reduce their reliance on Nvidia.

In response, Nvidia is helping two upstart cloud providers whose ambitions don’t include developing their own AI chips. Nvidia has given the startups access to its latest graphics processing units, which the startups are offering to AI developers at a time when Microsoft, Google and Amazon have limited access to the chips.