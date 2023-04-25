Why Tech Rally Left Behind Some Companies, Including Bill.com and Allbirds

It can be a brutal reality for investors: No matter how much a stock has fallen, it can still fall further. Take digital media firm BuzzFeed, which dropped 87% in 2022 and another 14% so far this year. Or electric truck maker Rivian, which plunged 82% last year and so far this year is down 33%.

Both stocks are among a group of tech stocks that have kept falling after last year’s industrywide battering, even as many other tech stocks have recovered somewhat this year. We thought we’d examine half a dozen of these double losers and explain what’s going on. The reasons vary but mostly come down to investor dislike of businesses that lose money and/or are suffering slowing growth.