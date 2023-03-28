The Skin-Tech Devices Helping Execs Beautify in a HurryRead More

Why the CFTC’s Binance lawsuit is good news for Coinbase. Plus, Musk’s backers need to believe.
The Briefing
crypto media/telecom

Why the CFTC’s Binance Lawsuit Is Good News for Coinbase

Photo: Why the CFTC’s Binance lawsuit is good news for Coinbase. Plus, Musk’s backers need to believe.

Privately held crypto exchanges are setting new lows in corporate governance. If you thought the initial bankruptcy filing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX was stunning in what it revealed about how that company was run, check out the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions lawsuit against Binance today. Here’s a business empire controlled by one person, Changpeng Zhao, which has no board of directors and no fixed headquarters. Its executives routinely discuss all sorts of business matters over Signal, “with its auto-delete functionality enabled,” the complaint alleges, “even after Binance received document requests from the CFTC.” You can figure out what that means. 

Even better: When a business partner wanted a compliance audit, Binance staffers hired someone they knew would do “a half assed” job, the lawsuit says, citing an executive. And as part of the audit, another staffer discussed writing a “fake” report for the nonexistent board of directors! None of this is the main point of the lawsuit, however. That would be the CFTC’s contention that Binance deliberately lured American investors to use its platform despite its failure to register with U.S. authorities, as is required by law. (Binance in turn called the complaint “unexpected and disappointing.”) For more details of the lawsuit, see our report here.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing crypto media/telecom
Why the CFTC’s Binance Lawsuit Is Good News for Coinbase
By Martin Peers · March 27, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Why the CFTC’s Binance lawsuit is good news for Coinbase. Plus, Musk’s backers need to believe.
Privately held crypto exchanges are setting new lows in corporate governance. If you thought the initial bankruptcy filing for Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX was stunning in what it revealed about how that company was run, check out the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions lawsuit against Binance today. Here’s a business empire controlled by one person, Changpeng Zhao, which has no board of directors...
Latest Briefs
 
Zoom Adds OpenAI Productivity Features, Launches Digital Assistant
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 27, 2023
Ten Private Equity Firms Contacted Sumo Logic Before Buyout
By Maria Heeter · March 27, 2023
Lyft CEO Steps Down, Likely to Spark Sale Speculation
By Amir Efrati · March 27, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Tonal’s now-shuttered Palo Alto, Calif. retail store. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups
Tonal’s Valuation May Fall 90% in ‘Cram-Down’ Financing
By Maria Heeter
Tonal, a fitness startup with a cadre of celebrity backers, is crunched for cash after failing to find a buyer.
Bill Gurley in 2019. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Good Eggs Cuts Its Valuation 94% in Lifeline Financing as More Startups Get Desperate
By Amir Efrati
As more startups struggle to raise money from venture capitalists and approach bankruptcy, they are going to extreme lengths to stay afloat.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last August. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive startups electric vehicles
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
By Becky Peterson
A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s investment fund and an Abu Dhabi investment firm are planning to invest in a multibillion-dollar funding round for SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, according to people familiar with the investor discussions.
Block chairman and co founder Jack Dorsey. Photo by Getty
markets
Fintech’s Big Wakeup Call
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs were supposed to transform banking by making it dead simple for users to open savings accounts or pay their bills.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research e-commerce culture
The Skin-Tech Devices Helping Execs Beautify in a Hurry
By Aja Mangum
I’m always 29 at heart,” said Liyia Wu, CEO of ShopShops, a livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.
Art by Clark Miller
Surreal Estate real estate
Silicon Valley’s Realtors, Like Its Bankers, Are Having a Tough Month
By Zara Stone
In early March, Ken DeLeon, founder of DeLeon Realty, a Silicon Valley–based brokerage that sold more than $1 billion in homes in 2021, called one of his venture capitalist clients to discuss the purchase of a $20 million–plus megamansion.